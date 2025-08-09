Air-Glaciers helicopters were also deployed. Kantonspolizei Wallis

Two motorcyclists crashed on the Great St. Bernard in Valais on Friday evening. One was fatally injured, the other was seriously injured.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to the Valais cantonal police, the two motorcyclists were traveling on the Great St. Bernard pass road in the direction of Bourg-Saint-Pierre. Shortly after 8 p.m., both crashed before the Great St. Bernard tunnel.

They crashed into a crash barrier and came to rest in the river "La Dranse", as the police wrote in a statement on Saturday. Both motorcycles caught fire.

One of the two men died at the scene of the accident. His formal identification was still underway on Saturday morning. The second motorcyclist, a 51-year-old Swiss national, was seriously injured and flown to hospital in Sion by an Air-Glaciers helicopter.

According to the police, the cause of the accident was initially unclear. The Great St. Bernard pass road was closed to traffic until 11.20 pm.