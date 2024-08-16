Two mountaineers fell and died on the Matterhorn on Wednesday. Archivbild: Keystone

Two mountaineers have died in an accident on the Matterhorn. According to the police, the two mountaineers fell over a thousand meters into the depths on Wednesday for reasons that are as yet unexplained.

The two mountaineers had left the Hörnli hut in Zermatt in the early morning, according to the Valais cantonal police on Friday. They wanted to climb the Matterhorn via the Hörnli ridge. As the two did not return to the starting point as planned after their tour, third parties alerted Air Zermatt via the Valais cantonal rescue organization.

During a reconnaissance flight by Air Zermatt, the emergency services were able to locate two people lifeless on the north face of the Matterhorn, according to a press release. The two climbers had fallen over a thousand meters into the depths for reasons that are as yet unexplained. The formal identification of the victims is currently underway.

The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation in collaboration with the cantonal police.

