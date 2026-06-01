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At the start of the summer session Two new National Councillors for the Greens and the GLP

SDA

1.6.2026 - 14:50

GLP parliamentary group leader Corina Gredig (left) with her new Council colleagues Barbara Portmann (GLP/AG) (in the middle) and Andrea de Meuron (Greens/BE) (right).
GLP parliamentary group leader Corina Gredig (left) with her new Council colleagues Barbara Portmann (GLP/AG) (in the middle) and Andrea de Meuron (Greens/BE) (right).
Keystone

The National Council has two new members. Bernese Green Andrea de Meuron and Aargau GLP politician Barbara Portmann took office at the start of the summer session on Monday.

Keystone-SDA

01.06.2026, 14:50

01.06.2026, 15:05

The 52-year-old Andrea de Meuron from Thun is the successor to Aline Trede, who also took office on Monday as a newly elected member of the Bernese cantonal government.

De Meuron began her political career in 2007 in the Thun municipal parliament. She was elected to the Bernese cantonal parliament in 2014 and to the Thun municipal government in 2018. There she heads the Finance, Resources, Environment department. She also has ambitions for the Thun municipal presidency, which will be filled in June.

51-year-old Barbara Portmann (GLP/AG) will replace Beat Flach, who has stepped down, in the National Council. She has been a member of the Lenzburg municipal government since 2022 and heads the Education, Youth and Family department. She was previously a member of the Aargau cantonal parliament and chaired the GLP parliamentary group.

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