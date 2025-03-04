Waltenschwil Two cars collided in Waltenschwil AG. Image: BRK News Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision. Image: BRK News The cars were totaled. Image: BRK News Waltenschwil Two cars collided in Waltenschwil AG. Image: BRK News Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision. Image: BRK News The cars were totaled. Image: BRK News

There was a serious traffic accident in Waltenschwil AG in which two people suffered life-threatening injuries. The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

They were trapped in their vehicles as a result of the collision.

The injured were transported to hospitals by rescue helicopter. Show more

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a serious traffic accident on Tuesday evening in Waltenschwil AG. The emergency call was received by the cantonal emergency call center in Aarau at 5.30 pm, whereupon emergency services were quickly on the scene.

The accident happened at a crossroads outside the village, reports "20 Minuten". A car drove from a side road onto the main road and collided head-on with another vehicle. Both drivers were trapped in their vehicles as a result of the collision.

Rescue measures and emergency services

The Wohlen fire department had to use heavy equipment to break open the doors of the vehicles in order to free the trapped persons. Both drivers suffered extremely serious injuries and were transported to hospitals by rescue helicopter.

A wide detour was set up around the scene of the accident. Several patrols of the communal and cantonal police of Aargau, two rescue helicopters, several ambulances and the fire departments of Waltenschwil and Wohlen were deployed.

Accident investigation

The accident investigation team of the Aargau cantonal police secured evidence and carried out measurements to reconstruct the course of the accident. The investigation is still ongoing.

