A traffic accident on a cycle path near Gränichen AG claimed one life on Tuesday evening. At around 6 p.m., two e-bike riders collided on the cycle path next to Oberfeldstrasse.
A 66-year-old man was traveling from Teufenthal in the direction of Gränichen, a 68-year-old woman was coming towards him. For reasons as yet unexplained, a side-front collision occurred between the two electric bikes, according to a statement from the cantonal police. Both riders fell to the ground with serious injuries.
While the woman was taken to hospital by ambulance, the man had to be flown to a specialist clinic by rescue helicopter due to his critical injuries. Despite the best efforts of the doctors, the 66-year-old died on Wednesday night.
It is still unclear exactly how the accident occurred. The accident unit of the Aargau cantonal police has been tasked with securing evidence and reconstructing the course of events. The public prosecutor's office has also launched an investigation.