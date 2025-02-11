The police are deployed with a large contingent. Polizei BL

On Monday evening, there was a violent crime on Oberemattstrasse in Pratteln BL in which two people died.

Sven Ziegler

On Monday evening shortly after 10.30 p.m., the Basel-Landschaft police command center received a telephone report that shots had been fired in front of a property on Oberemattstrasse and that a person was lying on the ground.

At the location in question, the emergency services were able to find a lifeless person in front of the property, according to the police. According to initial findings, the victim, a 33-year-old woman, was so seriously injured by gunshots that she died on the spot.

A person suspected of the crime, a 70-year-old man, was also found inside the property with fatal gunshot wounds.

The exact course of events is still unclear and is the subject of ongoing investigations by the police and the Basel-Landschaft public prosecutor's office. A relationship offense is in the foreground. The public prosecutor's office has opened a criminal investigation.

Anyone who has made unusual observations in the area of Oberemattstrasse is asked to contact the Basel-Landschaft police control center in Liestal on 061 553 35 35.