(symbolic image)

A man and a woman died in a paragliding tandem flight on the Clariden in the Glarus Alps. The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

A tragic accident occurred on Sunday afternoon in the Glarus Alps when a paragliding tandem flight on the Clariden ended fatally. A 51-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman lost their lives. The exact circumstances of the crash are still unclear and are currently being investigated.

The Uri cantonal police, who were at the scene of the accident, reported that the tandem got into difficulties shortly after take-off. The crash ultimately occurred on the north face of the Clariden. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has taken charge of the investigation, while the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board is investigating the cause of the accident.

The Clariden, a striking mountain in the Glarus Alps, lies on the border between the cantons of Uri and Glarus. This region is known for its impressive scenery and attracts many paragliders. The tragic incident now raises questions about safety and the conditions for paragliding in this area.

