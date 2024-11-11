  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Investigation underway Two people die in paragliding accident on Clariden

SDA

11.11.2024 - 15:10

On Sunday afternoon, two people crashed their paragliders on Clariden. (symbolic image)
On Sunday afternoon, two people crashed their paragliders on Clariden. (symbolic image)
Keystone

A man and a woman died in a paragliding tandem flight on the Clariden in the Glarus Alps. The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

11.11.2024, 15:10

11.11.2024, 15:15

A tragic accident occurred on Sunday afternoon in the Glarus Alps when a paragliding tandem flight on the Clariden ended fatally. A 51-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman lost their lives. The exact circumstances of the crash are still unclear and are currently being investigated.

The Uri cantonal police, who were at the scene of the accident, reported that the tandem got into difficulties shortly after take-off. The crash ultimately occurred on the north face of the Clariden. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has taken charge of the investigation, while the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board is investigating the cause of the accident.

The Clariden, a striking mountain in the Glarus Alps, lies on the border between the cantons of Uri and Glarus. This region is known for its impressive scenery and attracts many paragliders. The tragic incident now raises questions about safety and the conditions for paragliding in this area.

SDA

More from the department

Residents evacuated in Wängi TG. Suspicious object triggers large-scale police operation

Residents evacuated in Wängi TGSuspicious object triggers large-scale police operation

Life of colleagues endangered. Police officer shoots with gun in office - convicted

Life of colleagues endangeredPolice officer shoots with gun in office - convicted

Over four years in prison. Zurich High Court criticizes

Over four years in prisonZurich High Court criticizes "lenient sentence" for rapist