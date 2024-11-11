The driver of the BMW was seriously injured and taken to hospital. Kapo Thurgau

There was a collision between two cars in Güttingen on Sunday evening. Five people had to be taken to hospital. Two of them with serious injuries.

Samuel Walder

Shortly before 5 p.m., a 24-year-old driver was traveling from Güttingen in the direction of Sommeri. At Vogelsang, he lost control of his car on a right-hand bend for as yet unexplained reasons. The car veered into the oncoming lane and collided with the car of a 51-year-old man who was driving towards Güttingen.

The 51-year-old driver was seriously injured. Kapo Thurgau

The 51-year-old was trapped in the car and had to be rescued by the Kreuzlingen fire department. Both drivers were taken to hospital by the ambulance service with serious injuries. Three 10- to 14-year-old girls who were passengers in the 51-year-old's car were slightly injured and also hospitalized for examination.

The forensic service of the Thurgau cantonal police came to the scene to secure evidence. The fire department closed the road for several hours and diverted traffic. Property damage amounting to several tens of thousands of francs was caused.