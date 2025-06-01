On Saturday, May 31, 2025, shortly after 3.30 p.m., a 62-year-old man was driving a VW Golf on Aaretalstrasse from Würenlingen in the direction of Döttingen. For reasons as yet unexplained, the vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with an oncoming Mercedes.
The 53-year-old driver of the Mercedes was trapped in the vehicle and had to be freed by the fire department. A rescue team treated the seriously injured woman at the scene. She was then flown to hospital by rescue helicopter. The driver of the VW Golf also suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.
It is still unclear why the VW Golf crossed into the oncoming lane. The Aargau cantonal police have started an investigation. The Aaretalstrasse remained closed for several hours while the accident was being investigated and recovered. The fire department set up a detour.
A Tesla driver who stated at the scene of the accident that he had video footage of the accident is asked to contact the cantonal police in Baden.