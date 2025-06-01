The two cars collided head-on. Kantonspolizei Aargau

On Saturday afternoon, there was a head-on collision between two cars in Döttingen AG. Two people were seriously injured. The road was closed for several hours.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Saturday afternoon, a 62-year-old VW Golf driver crossed into the oncoming lane for unknown reasons and crashed head-on into a Mercedes.

The 53-year-old Mercedes driver was trapped and had to be flown to hospital by helicopter; the VW driver was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Aargau cantonal police are investigating the cause of the accident and are looking in particular for a Tesla driver who is said to have video footage. Show more

On Saturday, May 31, 2025, shortly after 3.30 p.m., a 62-year-old man was driving a VW Golf on Aaretalstrasse from Würenlingen in the direction of Döttingen. For reasons as yet unexplained, the vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with an oncoming Mercedes.

The 53-year-old driver of the Mercedes was trapped in the vehicle and had to be freed by the fire department. A rescue team treated the seriously injured woman at the scene. She was then flown to hospital by rescue helicopter. The driver of the VW Golf also suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

It is still unclear why the VW Golf crossed into the oncoming lane. The Aargau cantonal police have started an investigation. The Aaretalstrasse remained closed for several hours while the accident was being investigated and recovered. The fire department set up a detour.

A Tesla driver who stated at the scene of the accident that he had video footage of the accident is asked to contact the cantonal police in Baden.