Without an official mandate, but with CHF 1.5 million in crowdfunding money, a duo of advertisers single-handedly defended SRG. After the resounding "no" at the ballot box, the left is now launching a counter-attack on media minister Albert Rösti's cost-cutting plans.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The SRG initiative was clearly shot down with 61.9 percent of votes against

Behind the No vote was a campaign financed by Laura Zimmermann and David Schärer via crowdfunding to defend the SRG.

Their "Good night" slogan dominated the referendum campaign - and briefly caused a stir.

Now politicians such as Ueli Schmezer are calling for Federal Councillor Rösti to reconsider his plans to cut the fee. Show more

Shortly before 1 p.m., the result was clear: voters clearly said no to the SRG initiative. It was expected that the proposal would fail - but even experienced observers were surprised that over 60 percent voted no.

Even in a direct democracy, results like this do not fall from the sky. Behind the No vote are strategic campaigns, countless volunteers and often a lot of money. The largest counter-campaign was carried out by a duo from the communications industry. Their goal: to defend the SRG, even though they had no official mandate to do so.

"The big problem was that although the vote directly affected the SRG, it was not allowed to defend itself," says Laura Zimmermann in an interview with blue News. The communications strategist had already taken part in the fight against the "No Billag" initiative in 2018 - and wanted to prevent the public media group from being weakened this time too.

With no mandate, no major investors, no business association and no trade union, the big question was: How do you raise money? How do you bring SRG supporters and fans under one roof? Together with advertiser David Schärer, she launched an attempt to build a campaign from scratch in the summer of 2025.

Advertising duo raises money for their own campaign

Zimmermann and Schärer decided to take a risky route: crowdfunding. "We had to finance everything ourselves," says Zimmermann. "It wasn't new, but it was very risky." Around 1.5 million francs were raised - significantly more than many in the community had expected. "We knew that if we couldn't find the money, there would be no campaign," says Zimmermann.

The campaign duo Zimmermann/Schärer remained in the background on voting Sunday. The two campaigners are missing from the winning photo. Picture: Keystone

Planning was in full swing from September 2025. Following the US model, Zimmermann and Schärer had so-called "message tests" carried out using professional surveys. Focus groups were to show which arguments really resonated with the population.

Such expensive analyses are rare in the Swiss voting culture - and controversial. Critics doubt their usefulness: Those who feel the pulse of the population don't need institutes, they say.

One thing is clear: in the end, Zimmermann and Schärer opted for an umbrella campaign that could be used with the various arguments. This is how the idea of the "Good night" posters was born in October. In the regions, this became "Good night regional reporting", while winter sports fans were shown the slogan "Good night Lauberhorn". This meant that even the smallest SRG-friendly association could participate.

Criticism over Lauberhorn poster

But it was the "Good night Lauberhorn" motif that caused a stir in December: when the "Good night Lauberhorn" posters were presented, a Weltwoche journalist provocatively asked whether SRG was "stupid" to cancel the Lauberhorn race.

Roger Schnegg from Swiss Olympic rashly replied that the race would probably still be broadcast. A sentence that played into the hands of the opponents. "Once again, Leutschenbach is taking us for fools," mocked the initiators.

Laura Zimmermann (left) together with Martin Candinas (from behind), two Campaginers and SP National Councillor Jon Pult at lunch after the vote. Picture: blue News

Zimmermann looks back calmly on the moment: "The risk was there. It's a fact: if we had voted yes to the initiative, there would have been no more taboos."

Zimmermann knew no taboos when looking back on the SRG critics' campaign: "The supporters of the initiative did a good job. They didn't allow themselves to be provoked and the campaign remained surprisingly civilized." She was uncompromising on just one point: "We didn't accept a penny from the SP. Our campaign was completely crowd-funded."

That's surprising, because the Social Democrats were one of the forces that mobilized the most in the referendum campaign and raised a lot of money with 1.6 million francs. Why was the No vote so important to them?

For Wermuth, it was a question of the system

In an interview with blue News, SP Co-President Cédric Wermuth described the media issue as a fundamental question of power: the right-wing program aims to deliberately reduce transparency and diversity. Wermuth: "It's about who is visible in public - and who is not." According to the SP leader, if it is up to the bourgeois opponents of SRG, only those with the necessary small change should be able to have a say in future.

Wermuth sees this as a dangerous development and draws parallels with the USA. He is particularly critical of Media Minister Albert Rösti. He says he is using his powers "to the limits of the constitution", for example with the plan to reduce the household fee to CHF 300 on his own authority. However, Rösti lacks both the legal basis and the support of the population for such a step.

The aim of the Social Democrats was therefore to send an unmistakable signal to politicians: The electorate stands behind the public service and wants an SRG that remains stable or is even strengthened.

Wermuth consciously accepted that the prominent role of the SP would provide opponents with ammunition for the narrative of the "left-wing project". "We didn't care," he says today. The accusation that SRG is left-leaning has been around since the 1970s - but that doesn't make it any truer. Wermuth is unimpressed: the population sees it differently anyway.

SP Co-President Cédric Wermuth (right) in conversation with David Schärer. Picture: blue News

National Councillor and former "Kassensturz" presenter Ueli Schmezer wants to put Federal Councillor Rösti through the wringer on the Monday after the ballot. In a parliamentary question, he calls on the Federal Council to reconsider the reduction in the tax.

His reasoning: After such a clear "no" vote, this reduction is "neither democratically nor legally" justified. "This measure considerably weakens the SRG", writes Schmezer. "And it is questionable in terms of democratic policy." The response from the Federal Parliament is expected on Monday afternoon.