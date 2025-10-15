A streetcar accident occurred on Zurich's Paradeplatz on Wednesday. Stadtpolizei Zürich

Two streetcars were involved in a collision on Zurich's Paradeplatz. Three people were injured, the circumstances are unclear.

Dominik Müller

There was a collision between two streetcars in Zurich on Wednesday. The Zurich city police confirmed an accident at the request of blue News.

According to the Zurich city police, a streetcar on line 13 was leaving the Paradeplatz stop in the direction of the main station shortly before 1 pm. At the same time, a streetcar on line 11 was traveling on Bahnhofstrasse in the direction of Bürkliplatz. The streetcars collided with each other just before Paradeplatz, causing both streetcar compositions to derail.

The streetcar driver and two passengers of the 13 streetcar, aged between 23 and 56, were injured.

The exact cause of the accident is unclear and is the subject of ongoing investigations by Zurich city police.