The cantonal police in Zug have arrested two men who allegedly defrauded several young people out of cash by inventing an emergency situation. Cases of fraud are also alleged to have occurred in Aargau.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Zug cantonal police have arrested two men who allegedly defrauded several young people out of cash in January using the "Lost Traveler Scam".

The perpetrators faked money transfers via smartphone receipts after the victims had withdrawn money from ATMs and handed it over, but the money was never returned.

The suspects are currently in custody. Similar fraud attempts have also been reported in Baden. Show more

The Zug cantonal police have arrested two men suspected of defrauding several young people in the canton of Zug of cash between January 9 and 24 using a fictitious story and fake money transfers. This was announced by the police in a statement.

The victims withdrew money from ATMs and handed it over to the perpetrators. The fraudsters showed their victims alleged receipts for return transfers on their smartphones - but the money never arrived. The scam is also known as the "lost traveler scam".

Fraud attempts also in Baden

The Zug police arrested the two suspects in Steinhausen on February 12. They are two Irish nationals aged 27 and 35. Several other license plates were also seized from their car with British license plates.

The two men have been remanded in custody. The investigation is ongoing. The presumption of innocence applies.

According to the "Aargauer Zeitung", such fraud attempts have also occurred in Baden.

