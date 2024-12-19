The Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona. Archive image: Keystone

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has filed charges against two Swiss nationals aged 22 and 28 with the Federal Criminal Court. They are accused of supporting the banned terrorist group "Islamic State".

Both defendants already have a criminal record for supporting the Islamic State (IS), as the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) announced today. From January 2022 until their arrest in June 2022, the two suspects are alleged to have been involved in planning their trip to Syria to join IS.

They are also alleged to have carried out extensive propaganda activities in support of IS and provided it with financial support. According to the indictment, the two Swiss defendants operated numerous Telegram channels. They used the messaging service to disseminate IS publications translated into German.

The presumption of innocence applies until a final verdict is reached.