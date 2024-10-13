Many SRF employees fear for their jobs. Archivbild: Keystone

According to an internal survey, there is great uncertainty among SRF employees due to the reduction of 75 jobs. General job satisfaction, on the other hand, is high.

Dominik Müller

Only around a third of SRF employees feel secure in their jobs.

This is the result of an internal survey.

Despite the uncertainty, employees report a high level of job satisfaction and value their work-life balance. Show more

Only just over a third of SRF employees consider their own job to be secure, while the rest fear for their job. This emerged from the presentation of a digital staff meeting held by SRF last Tuesday, which was published today by "SonntagsBlick ".

Economic and political challenges would lead to a high level of uncertainty. In September, SRF announced plans to cut 75 full-time positions. The first redundancies are to be announced in the coming days.

"SRF is not commenting on the specific personnel measures in order to protect personal rights," the company wrote at the request of "SonntagsBlick".

High job satisfaction

However, the stressful situation also appears to have positive aspects: The presentation speaks of "high job satisfaction despite high uncertainty". A majority of SRF employees are proud of their employer, satisfied with their salary and see a benefit for society.

The work-life balance at SRF is also perceived as positive. However, there should be more transparency in the allocation of jobs and less hierarchical structures should be introduced.

Almost all employees rate SRF as "attractive for female employees", although more men than women agree with this assessment.