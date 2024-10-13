Only just over a third of SRF employees consider their own job to be secure, while the rest fear for their job. This emerged from the presentation of a digital staff meeting held by SRF last Tuesday, which was published today by "SonntagsBlick ".
Economic and political challenges would lead to a high level of uncertainty. In September, SRF announced plans to cut 75 full-time positions. The first redundancies are to be announced in the coming days.
"SRF is not commenting on the specific personnel measures in order to protect personal rights," the company wrote at the request of "SonntagsBlick".
High job satisfaction
However, the stressful situation also appears to have positive aspects: The presentation speaks of "high job satisfaction despite high uncertainty". A majority of SRF employees are proud of their employer, satisfied with their salary and see a benefit for society.
The work-life balance at SRF is also perceived as positive. However, there should be more transparency in the allocation of jobs and less hierarchical structures should be introduced.
Almost all employees rate SRF as "attractive for female employees", although more men than women agree with this assessment.