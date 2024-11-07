One of the cars was completely destroyed. BRK News

There was an accident in Neerach ZH on Thursday morning. Two women and a small child have to go to hospital.

Sven Ziegler

There was an accident in the municipality of Neerach ZH on Thursday morning. A 26-year-old woman was driving towards Niederglatt shortly after 10 a.m., Carmen Surber from the cantonal police told BRK News. At the junction with Zürcherstrasse, there was a crash with another car driven by a woman (30) for reasons that are still unclear.

Both women were transported to hospital with moderate injuries. The 30-year-old woman's one-and-a-half-year-old toddler was also taken to hospital for a check-up.

The road had to be completely closed to record the accident.