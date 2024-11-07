  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Accident in Neerach ZH Two women and toddler in hospital after crash

Sven Ziegler

7.11.2024

One of the cars was completely destroyed.
One of the cars was completely destroyed.
BRK News

There was an accident in Neerach ZH on Thursday morning. Two women and a small child have to go to hospital.

07.11.2024, 15:30

There was an accident in the municipality of Neerach ZH on Thursday morning. A 26-year-old woman was driving towards Niederglatt shortly after 10 a.m., Carmen Surber from the cantonal police told BRK News. At the junction with Zürcherstrasse, there was a crash with another car driven by a woman (30) for reasons that are still unclear.

Both women were transported to hospital with moderate injuries. The 30-year-old woman's one-and-a-half-year-old toddler was also taken to hospital for a check-up.

The road had to be completely closed to record the accident.