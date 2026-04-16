The cantonal police of Appenzell Ausserrhoden were deployed to Urnäsch on Thursday. BRK News

On Thursday, a serious violent crime occurred in an apartment in Urnäsch AR. Two people died at the scene and others were injured.

Dominik Müller

A homicide with a knife occurred in a private apartment in Urnäsch AR on Thursday. The 48-year-old resident and another woman, whose identity is not yet known, suffered fatal stab wounds and cuts, as reported by the Appenzell Ausserrhoden police on Thursday afternoon.

The 7-year-old daughter of the tenant was also taken to hospital with undetermined injuries. The alleged perpetrator, a 23-year-old man who lives in the region, was also taken to hospital with cuts. It is still unclear what relationship the man had to the victims.

Eyewitnesses have reported to "Blick" that they suspect the alleged crime scene to be in the vicinity of a foundation that cares for people with disabilities. There is no official confirmation of this statement.