The Aargau cantonal police were called out on Thursday following a fatal accident. Symbolbild: Keystone

On Thursday, two so-called train surfers climbed onto the roof of a train in the canton of Aargau. One of them suffered a fatal electric shock.

On Thursday evening at 7.30 p.m., the Aargau cantonal police received a report that two so-called train surfers had climbed onto the roof of a train on the railroad line between Beinwil am See and Mosen. According to a statement from the police, the two men were 17 and 18 years old.

The two young men boarded the train at Lenzburg station. In the Beinwil am See area, the 18-year-old got too close to live components of the train and suffered an electric shock, which fatally injured him. The strong electric shock caused the 18-year-old to be thrown from the roof of the moving train.

His companion was not injured in the incident. He was looked after by a care team at the scene.

The cantonal police have begun an investigation to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident. The public prosecutor's office has opened a corresponding investigation.

Second incident within weeks

Both the railroad line and the main road between Beinwil am See and Mosen were closed for several hours for the recovery work.

A similar incident had already occurred at Zofingen station on January 24, when a 17-year-old boy climbed onto a freight wagon and was also electrocuted and fatally injured.

"There is a high risk to life in the vicinity of tracks and overhead lines," writes the police. Track systems must therefore never be entered and railroad carriages must never be climbed onto. The danger from approaching trains or electric shocks is omnipresent.