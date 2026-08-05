A U.S. influencer criticizes the “beaches” in Switzerland on Instagram, saying she’s used to something different in California. Could videos like this damage Switzerland’s image?

"I can't wait to go back" U.S. influencer bashes Switzerland—do videos like this hurt tourism?

Here's what it's all about In an Instagram video, U.S. influencer Amanda Ivanelli complains about her trip to Switzerland, expressing frustration with rocky lake access points, the lack of a beach atmosphere, and the absence of air conditioning.

She says she's used to the good life in Florida and can't wait to return to the U.S.

Switzerland Tourism does not see this as causing any lasting damage to its image, because Switzerland is clearly positioned internationally as a destination known for its Alps and lakes. Summary created with

A few weeks ago, Amanda Ivanelli, an American, and her family were on what Americans call a “Euro-trip”—that’s what they call a trip through Europe. Among other places, they also visited Switzerland.

Ivanelli is an influencer and has 1.8 million followers on Instagram alone. Of course, she takes her community along on her vacations and regularly posts videos from her trips.

But Ivanelli doesn't seem entirely satisfied with Switzerland. In one of her Instagram videos, she says: “I’m at that point in my trip through Europe where people usually say, ‘I can’t wait to move here.’ But I’m at a point where I’m thinking, ‘I can’t wait to go back.’”

She adds, “Don’t get me wrong, I love Europe and the Euro Summer, but the beaches here just don’t feel like real beaches.” Then she adds, “I know I’m spoiled—I’m from Florida.”

She briefly shows the “beach” in Zurich and says, “Just like in Italy, there are rocks here.” Specifically, however, she isn’t filming a place to linger, but merely the access to the lake.

In the video, she also explains that the hotel where they’re staying told her there were two pools by the lake where people could swim. However, when they—that is, her husband and children—arrived, they discovered that it was a “topless pool for women only,” she says somewhat ironically to the camera. She is likely referring to the women’s section at the Enge lakeside resort.

"That would never have happened in America"

She also takes a dig at the air conditioning here: “We’re in Switzerland, and 90 percent of everything doesn’t have air conditioning. I feel like we’re so spoiled in America—that would never have happened there.”

There should have been chairs to sit on at the beach—not rocks. “I’m not complaining; that’s just how I see things,” she says in closing. “We’re just so spoiled in the U.S.”

Positioning Switzerland as a destination for the Alps and lakes

Negative social media videos about Switzerland keep popping up. But do they actually have an impact on tourism?

Jean-Claude Raemy, head of corporate communications at Switzerland Tourism, explained in response to a query from blue News that such viral videos are not expected to have a measurable negative impact on Switzerland’s image.

Such videos are isolated cases and are generally quickly dismissed as odd or misleading. “Switzerland is clearly positioned internationally as a destination known for its Alps and lakes,” said Raemy.

In addition, guest surveys, booking figures, and image analyses by Switzerland Tourism showed that Switzerland’s image abroad is stable and positive. “A few viral misunderstandings don’t change that much,” explains Raemy. “The vast majority of travelers know what to expect, and that’s exactly why they come here.”

Travel decisions should be based on reliable information and specific offers, says Raemy. “People who travel to Switzerland expect spectacular nature, first-class infrastructure, and a wide variety of experiences—but not the ocean.”

No sustainable brand-building

Nevertheless, social media is an important channel for Switzerland. Switzerland Tourism also actively uses digital platforms to “provide authentic insights and engage with potential guests,” the statement continues.

Switzerland’s image is also based on a reputation built up over decades, word-of-mouth, and traditional media coverage. “So many factors come into play,” says Raemy. A viral video may generate attention in the short term, but a lasting image is built through consistent marketing, a diverse and high-quality offering, and satisfied guests.

Switzerland Tourism closely monitors social media but does not respond to every video with an official statement. “When necessary, we focus on providing factual clarification with positive content,” said Raemy. “Unfortunately, bizarre social media posts are part of the digital reality. However, they are not an indicator of actual guest satisfaction.”

"That's a lake!"

In the comments, too, many people don’t understand Ivanelli’s concern: “Wait a minute, you’re complaining about a ‘beach’ in Switzerland? That’s a lake! We have so many beautiful beaches in Europe—maybe you should leave your privileged home for a change and check out some real places,” one user commented.

Another person writes: “You’re in Switzerland and you’re comparing a lakeside to an ocean beach. Americans really are in a league of their own.”

"That's the most American reel I've ever seen," says another user.