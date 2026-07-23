Early Thursday morning, the White House announced new tariffs ranging from 10 to 12.5 percent on approximately 60 trading partners. This includes Switzerland, which will be subject to a 12.5 percent tariff.

This also includes certain products from the European Union (EU), as the office of U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced on Thursday (local time). These countries are accused of failing to take sufficient action against forced labor. “Today’s action will help eliminate this human rights violation and trade practice that distorts competition, and improve the well-being of workers worldwide,” Greer is quoted as saying in the official statement. Depending on the trading partner, the investigations resulted in either a 10 percent or 12.5 percent tariff being determined as the “appropriate rate,” the statement continued. The report lists the EU, along with Switzerland, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan, as trading partners for which both rates are specified for imports of certain products into the U.S.

According to U.S. officials, exceptions include, among other things, products that are already subject to certain other tariffs, such as steel and aluminum. Products that were loaded onto a ship prior to this announcement, are currently in the final leg of transport to their destination, and are cleared before July 28 are also not expected to be affected by the tariffs.

Starting Friday at 12:01 a.m. (6:01 a.m. in Switzerland), tariffs on a range of products imported into the U.S. are set to take effect. They will replace the 10 percent special tariffs imposed in February of this year, which will expire at the same time.

Deadline for Existing Global Tariffs Expires

Friday marks the expiration of the statutory deadline for the existing global tariffs. Following his defeat before the U.S. Supreme Court, Trump hastily imposed new global tariffs of 10 percent in February. The basis for the new import duties is Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows for the imposition of a duty of up to 15 percent for a maximum of 150 days. After that, the U.S. Congress would have to give its approval—which is highly unlikely given the already high inflation.

In February, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s earlier tariffs against dozens of trading partners—including the European Union—were unlawful under an emergency law. A clear majority of the justices ruled that Trump had exceeded his authority as president. As a result, the U.S. government must refund billions in tariffs.

Same law, different section

It was expected that Trump would now provide a new justification for the tariffs. This allows the government to invoke the same trade law from 1974 to impose new tariffs based on a different section. Section 301 grants the government the authority to take appropriate action in response to trade practices that are proven to be “unjustified, unreasonable, or discriminatory.”

Most recently, Trump’s Trade Representative Greer, in an interview with the U.S. broadcaster CNBC, had signaled potential consequences resulting from Section 301 investigations into forced labor. He had been asked about a Financial Times article that discussed an imminent announcement of tariffs on imports from dozens of countries.

Forced Labor as a Reason for New Tariffs

In early June, the U.S. had threatened to impose tariffs on 60 economies because they had failed to prevent imports of products made with alleged forced labor or had not adequately enforced existing import bans. A prerequisite for imposing tariffs under Section 301 is that the government must first solicit comments and conduct hearings. This was most recently the case with Brazil, when Greer announced a 25 percent tariff on certain goods from the South American country. The investigation reportedly revealed a multitude of unfair trade practices.

Uncertainty Surrounds the “Turnberry Deal”

Until now, most imports from the EU have been subject to a tariff of up to 15 percent. This stems from the bilateral trade agreement between the EU and the U.S., also known as the “Turnberry Deal.” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Trump had agreed to this in August 2025 to avert a looming trade war.

Brussels made further concessions, such as the elimination of EU tariffs on U.S. industrial goods. However, given Trump’s erratic policies, the EU has also built in a safety net: Should the U.S. fail to fully implement its commitments or suspend agreements, the EU’s concessions can be suspended. This includes, for example, renewed tariff increases.

According to sources in Brussels, Washington has so far adhered to the agreement, at least in most cases. An EU official said that approximately 93 percent of EU exports to the United States were subject to tariffs of up to 15 percent. For the remaining products, however, the rate is higher: this applies, for example, to cheese, which is effectively subject to a tariff of just under 25 percent.