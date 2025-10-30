A 44-year-old man has to answer for rape at Zurich District Court. As an Uber driver, he is alleged to have raped several young women in his car. (symbolic image) Keystone

A 44-year-old man is on trial at Zurich District Court: three women accuse him of sexually abusing them during rides. Two victims described in detail on Thursday how they were traumatized afterwards and needed therapy.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the indictment, a 44-year-old Uber driver sexually harassed, in some cases abused or raped three women who were drunk or on drugs in April 2024.

The alleged acts took place in his vehicle, which he drove to remote locations; according to the indictment, one woman was forced to have oral sex.

Two of the victims described the traumatic experiences before the Zurich District Court, both are undergoing therapy; the accused has Italian citizenship. Show more

According to the public prosecutor's office, a 44-year-old Uber driver allegedly sexually assaulted three women in April 2024. As reported by Blick, this could also be attempted or even committed rape.

According to the indictment, all three victims are said to have been defenceless, as some of them were heavily intoxicated from parties or were under the influence of drugs. On Thursday, two of the three victims described what had happened. They were severely traumatized after the crime.

Not least because the accused was particularly violent. He is said to have picked up the partygoers as an Uber driver and driven them to remote locations, as reported by Blick. He allegedly harassed the women in the vehicle until he got what he wanted. He forced one victim to have oral sex. But that was apparently not enough for him. According to the indictment, he then allegedly asked: "Can't we fuck a little?"

"I still feel uncomfortable in cars to this day"

"I still feel uncomfortable in cars to this day," said a 33-year-old woman in her questioning at Zurich District Court on Thursday morning. The incident had traumatized her, which is why she needed therapy. The accused allegedly forced her to kiss him on the mouth. The assault occurred after she had let him drive her home after work.

A second alleged victim, a 25-year-old woman, is still undergoing therapy, she said. He allegedly forced her to have oral sex.

The accused is a Macedonian-born man with Italian citizenship. He is alleged to have been a driver for the Uber or Bolt services, or to have posed as such, during the acts he is accused of.

The accused is presumed innocent until he is found guilty.