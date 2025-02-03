  1. Residential Customers
"Hoi Alice, Grüezi mitenand" Ueli Maurer appears at an AfD event - and supports Weidel

3.2.2025 - 14:23

Ueli Maurer gets involved in the German election campaign. The former Federal Councillor encourages AfD leader Alice Weidel on Saturday.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Ueli Maurer appeared at an AfD election campaign event.
  • He used a video message to encourage Alice Weidel and was critical of the opposition to the party.
  • In his opinion, Germany is at risk of falling onto a "slippery slope" if resistance to the AfD continues.
Show more

Former Federal Councillor Ueli Maurer gets involved in the German election campaign. With a video message at an Alternative for Germany (AfD) election campaign event in Neu-Isenburg, he has thrown the political landscape in Germany and Switzerland into turmoil.

In his short appearance, Maurer encouraged AfD chancellor candidate Alice Weidel and was critical of the opposition to the party.

At the weekend, tens of thousands took to the streets in Germany to protest against the cooperation between the CDU/CSU and AfD in the Bundestag. The two parties are aiming to tighten up migration policy, which worries many citizens.

Concern about rejection of the AfD

Maurer, on the other hand, seems unimpressed by the criticism and took the opportunity to express his support for the AfD. In his message to Weidel, he said: "Hoi Alice and grüezi mitenand", and wished her success in the upcoming chancellor elections.

Maurer also commented on the political situation in Germany. He expressed concern about the rejection of the AfD, which he defended as a democratically elected party.

In his opinion, Germany is in danger of falling onto a "slippery slope" if resistance to the AfD continues. He emphasized the importance of freedom of speech and warned against banning the AfD from speaking.

Reactions to Maurer's appearance were mixed. While AfD supporters greeted his words with applause, his appearance caused irritation in other circles.

Within the Swiss People's Party (SVP), of which Maurer is a member, cooperation with the AfD has not been an issue to date, as reported byBlick. High-ranking SVP members had distanced themselves from the AfD in the past, which makes Maurer's latest action all the more remarkable.

