China celebrated the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War with a military parade in Beijing. Ueli Maurer is also there and appears in a group photo with Kim and Putin.

China marked the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War with a large-scale military parade in Beijing. The People's Liberation Army marched past Tiananmen Square in the center of the capital. State and party leader Xi Jinping took the stage with more than 10,000 soldiers, hundreds of vehicles and airplanes.

Xi called for peace and at the same time warned of new dangers. "Today, mankind is once again faced with the choice between peace and war, dialog and confrontation, win-win and zero-sum game," he said. China would stand "firmly on the right side of history", stick to the path of peaceful development and build a "community with a shared future" with other nations.

The People's Liberation Army must be developed into a world-class army in order to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity and at the same time contribute more to world peace.

Ueli Maurer is also a guest at the military parade. In the group photo with Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un and Alexander Lukashenko, former Federal Councillor Ueli Maurer can be seen slightly off-center in front of one of the decorated lampposts.

Ueli Maurer stands slightly off center. Imago

Trump comments on the military parade

US President Donald Trump commented on the parade on his social network Truth Social. He asked whether Xi would recall in his speech the support that the USA had given China in the fight against the Japanese aggressor.

Many Americans had died for China's victory and glory. He hoped that these sacrifices would be honored. "Please extend my warmest greetings to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un as you conspire against the United States of America," Trump wrote, referring to the Kremlin leader and North Korea's ruler, who were among the guests of honor in Beijing.

Many Western diplomats, on the other hand, stayed away - the only Swiss representative to travel to Beijing was former Federal Councillor Ueli Maurer. The event thus turned into a geopolitical showcase: China presented itself alongside the two heads of state who are seen in the West as aggressors in the Ukraine war - a signal that caused irritation there.