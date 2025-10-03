Ueli Maurer has traveled to China again.

Ueli Maurer has traveled to China for the second time in a month - this time to a peace conference at Beijing's invitation. Bern assures us that they knew nothing about it.

Sven Ziegler

Former Federal Councillor Ueli Maurer is once again causing discussion: He has visited China for the second time in less than four weeks. According to a report in "Le Temps", the 74-year-old took part in a peace conference organized by the Chinese government in Beijing on 26 September. There he was introduced by the hosts as the "most prominent personality" and as the "former President of the Swiss Confederation".

This is not Maurer's first appearance in China this year. On September 3, he had already taken part in a military parade in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War - together with guests such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Already on site in Beijing in September

The frequency of his trips is now causing irritation. The Federal Chancellery confirmed to "Le Temps" that the Federal Council had not been informed of Maurer's visit. However, there is no legal obligation for former members of the national government to coordinate or announce their private trips. Maurer was therefore not traveling on behalf of the Confederation, but as a private individual.

He had already defended his participation in the military parade in September. In an interview with "Weltwoche", he explained that it was important for Switzerland to be present in Beijing. This made Switzerland appear neutral from a Chinese perspective. At the time, he described criticism of his participation as "almost a seal of approval".

The former Federal Councillor's closeness to China is nothing new. Maurer had already cultivated relations intensively during his time in office and visited the country several times. Chinese state media repeatedly referred to him as an "old friend of China".