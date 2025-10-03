Former Federal Councillor Ueli Maurer is once again causing discussion: He has visited China for the second time in less than four weeks. According to a report in "Le Temps", the 74-year-old took part in a peace conference organized by the Chinese government in Beijing on 26 September. There he was introduced by the hosts as the "most prominent personality" and as the "former President of the Swiss Confederation".
The frequency of his trips is now causing irritation. The Federal Chancellery confirmed to "Le Temps" that the Federal Council had not been informed of Maurer's visit. However, there is no legal obligation for former members of the national government to coordinate or announce their private trips. Maurer was therefore not traveling on behalf of the Confederation, but as a private individual.
The former Federal Councillor's closeness to China is nothing new. Maurer had already cultivated relations intensively during his time in office and visited the country several times. Chinese state media repeatedly referred to him as an "old friend of China".