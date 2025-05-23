A 36-year-old man in Thayngen wanted to bring dozens of snakes, lizards and frogs across the border to Germany. The German border guards discovered the animals (symbolic image). KEYSTONE

A man wanted to cross the border near Thayngen SH with 16 snakes, several of them poisonous, and other reptiles in his car. The German police discovered the animals and arrested the 36-year-old.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The German federal police caught a Ukrainian at the Thayngen SH / Bietingen D border crossing who was trying to smuggle dozens of live, partly protected and highly poisonous animals in his car.

In addition to 16 snakes, the animals included striped grass mice, frogs, geckos and agamas as well as millipedes, spiders and crabs, as reported by the main customs office in Singen D on Friday. The man was attempting to enter Germany from Thayngen SH. The incident took place in mid-April.

Customs officials called in determined that eight snakes are subject to the Washington Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora and have a special protection status. Importation is not permitted without a corresponding certificate.

Several highly venomous snakes

The snakes included three species of cobra, a rattlesnake and a Mexican moccasin viper. "All of these snakes are highly venomous. Without the appropriate antivenom, their bite can be fatal," Sonja Müller, spokesperson for the main customs office in Singen, is quoted as saying in the press release.

During the inspection, the man initially stated that he had clothes, sweets and gifts for friends and family members in Ukraine in his luggage. Instead, his suitcases and boxes made of polystyrene and cardboard contained small plastic boxes with the animals that were to be smuggled. The lids of the plastic containers were only secured with adhesive tape and household rubber bands.

Criminal proceedings were opened against the man. The animals were placed in a reptile sanctuary until further notice.