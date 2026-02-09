Alleged preparations for sabotage with GPS trackers in packages: The Federal Criminal Court confirmed the extradition of a Ukrainian arrested in Switzerland to Germany... (symbolic image) KEYSTONE/Georgios Kefalas

Secret parcel mission with GPS trackers: A suspected saboteur is said to have controlled a network from Switzerland to spy on freight traffic between Germany and Ukraine - apparently on behalf of Russian services.

A Ukrainian extradited from Switzerland to Germany is said to have instructed accomplices to send packages containing GPS trackers and car parts in order to test transport routes.

The data obtained was apparently intended to be used later to deploy explosive or incendiary devices in freight traffic between Germany and Ukraine.

In their arrest warrant, German authorities classify the accused as a so-called "low-level agent" who was allegedly working for Russian agencies.

The Ukrainian, who was extradited from Switzerland to Germany in December for allegedly planning acts of sabotage, is said to have given several people instructions for sending parcels with GPS transmitters. This is revealed in a decision now published by the Federal Criminal Court.

The Ukrainian was arrested in the canton of Thurgau last spring at the request of Germany. The German judiciary accuses the man of having declared his willingness to commit acts of sabotage to Russian authorities. The man was extradited to Germany in December. Two accomplices were charged there in January.

On Monday, the Appeals Chamber of the Federal Criminal Court published its decision of December 2025 in which it dismissed the man's appeal against extradition. It reveals that the accused handed over a backpack containing two GPS trackers, a car air filter and a headlight to an accomplice in March 2025 near the main train station in Constance, Germany.

The Ukrainian used the messaging app Telegram to send the accomplice instructions on how to activate the trackers. To test them, the accomplice took them for a walk while the complainant checked the function on a cell phone app.

From courier package to possible attack

Following the Ukrainian's Telegram instructions, the accomplice sent two parcels, each containing one of the GPS trackers and a car part, to the second accomplice in Cologne, Germany. The sender had previously received the address from an unknown person. The Ukrainian's partner also lives at the address, according to the decision.

The second accomplice was to forward the parcels to two locations in Ukraine at the end of March 2025 on behalf of the Ukrainian via a private Ukrainian postal and courier company. The knowledge gained from the GPS trackers was to be used to send parcels containing explosives and incendiary devices in such a way as to cause the greatest possible damage to freight traffic between Germany and Ukraine.

In their arrest warrant, the German authorities described the Ukrainian as a so-called low-level agent, as is clear from the decision of the Federal Criminal Court. These are people who are recruited by foreign intelligence services for relatively simple operations. Their exposure and disappearance is accepted, which is why they are also known as disposable agents.