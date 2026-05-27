Non-governmental organizations have been drawing the attention of the Swiss authorities for years to the dangers for people who are sent back to Burundi (archive photo). Keystone

According to an independent UN expert, Switzerland is in breach of its international obligations. This is because it is sending Burundian asylum seekers back to their home country.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Like a coalition of almost 40 non-governmental organizations (NGOs), the Special Rapporteur on Burundi, Gaëtan Zongo, is calling for this practice to be suspended. He told the press on Wednesday that the State Secretariat for Migration's (SEM) analysis of the situation in Burundi was "inadequate". He will probably raise this situation with the Human Rights Council at its next session, which begins in Geneva in mid-June.

In four years, around 700 negative decisions have been made. Since 2024, the SEM has carried out 17 forced returns, 11 of which took place last April. Four cantons were tasked with enforcement.

However, some of the deportees were arrested, detained and forced to pay a release fee, according to Geneva-based lawyer Emma Liden. She represents a group of Burundian exiles and had brought this to Zongo's attention. Sexual violence had occurred in at least one case. And it appears that the authorities are aware of the content of certain Swiss asylum files, according to the lawyer.

Applying for asylum is seen as a "disloyal act against the regime", the UN special rapporteur continued. According to the NGOs, Switzerland is one of the few European countries that resorts to forced returns.

In a recent document, the SEM classifies the situation as problematic, but adds that repatriations are "still possible". Liden criticizes the fact that this is based on rulings by the Federal Administrative Court, which are based on case law that no longer reflects the situation in the country.

A commission of inquiry by the UN Human Rights Commission has repeatedly accused the authorities in Burundi of crimes against humanity.