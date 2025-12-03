The pro-Palestine demonstration in SItten at the beginning of November was not authorized. Bild: sda

A pro-Palestinian demonstration in Sion was not authorized twice. The fact that it took place anyway could now cost the organizers dearly. But they are not giving up.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On November 1, a pro-Palestinian demonstration took place in Sion.

It had not been authorized.

The organizers have now been billed CHF 80,000 for security costs.

The organizers consider the bill to be a deterrent measure. They have lodged an appeal. Show more

An unauthorized pro-Palestine demonstration in Sion at the beginning of November is costing the organizers dearly. They have received an invoice for CHF 80,000 from the Valais cantonal police for the security costs of the event. They have lodged an appeal.

Around 300 people took part in the demonstration on November 1. 80 police officers were on duty for four hours. Their presence was charged at CHF 250 per hour, resulting in a total amount of CHF 80,000, as confirmed by the Valais cantonal police to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Tuesday.

No damage or injuries

A few days after receiving the invoice, the organizers of the demonstration announced their intention to lodge a complaint. "This bill is clearly abusive and it has a dissuasive effect," said Gaël Ribordy, a member of the organizing team, on Monday evening on the news programme of French-speaking Swiss television RTS.

The demonstration got a little out of hand, but there was no damage or injuries. At around 4.45 p.m., a group of around one hundred demonstrators broke through an initial barrier in the station district before being stopped by the cantonal police 50 meters away.

The police confiscated several dangerous objects. They issued eight area bans and expulsions. Four people were reported to the police. The demonstration was not authorized twice - first by the city of Sion and then by the canton.