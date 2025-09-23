This is what the new social insurance center of WAS Lucerne should look like. Bild: sda

The authorities have uncovered an extensive illegal employment system at the Eichhof West construction site in Kriens. At the center of it all is a Zurich ironworking company that is said to have evaded millions in social security contributions through bogus companies.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lucerne authorities uncovered undeclared work on a large construction site in Kriens in 2023 - four Kosovars were arrested.

Behind the case was a Zurich ironworking company that concealed millions in wages and evaded social security contributions on a grand scale via eleven bogus companies.

The Zurich Social Insurance Court sentenced the company to pay CHF 682,000 in arrears, but the ruling is not yet legally binding. Show more

In the summer of 2023, the Lucerne Industrial and Commercial Inspectorate (KIGA) and the cantonal police uncovered a considerable amount of undeclared work during an inspection at a large construction site in Kriens. This was reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung".

Following an anonymous tip-off, 89 people were checked. "Four were arrested on suspicion of illegal employment," the police announced. "The people arrested are four Kosovars aged between 22 and 44 who were working for a subcontractor."

The Eichhof West construction site in Kriens, where the new cantonal social insurance center WAS is currently being built for around 150 million Swiss francs, was affected. The compensation office, IV and RAV will be brought together under the umbrella of WAS Lucerne.

Fraudulent ironworking companies

According to a ruling by the Zurich Social Insurance Court, the company involved was a fraudulent ironwork company based in the canton of Zurich, the newspaper continues.

The court ordered the company to pay outstanding Suva premiums of around CHF 682,000 for the years 2019 to 2021. Suva had previously found undeclared wages amounting to around eight million francs during an audit.

The ruling states that Eisenleger-AG had set up a "company structure for the purpose of evading premiums" with the aim of "keeping wage costs low". A total of eleven bogus companies are said to have been used, which only existed on paper and had no employees.

Rental contracts, pay slips and social security contributions were completely missing. The money transferred by construction companies was channeled through these fake companies and returned in cash after commissions were deducted.

Connections to the Balkan scene

The verdict also provides information about the people behind the scheme. Connections led to the Balkans, mainly Kosovo and North Macedonia, but also to Turkey and Switzerland. A Swiss man with Kosovan roots, who had already been the subject of previous bankruptcy proceedings, acted as the board of directors. To further deceive the authorities, front men from Serbia, Slovakia and, more recently, Romania and Bulgaria were used.

According to the "Aargauer Zeitung", the verdict describes in detail how the fake companies sometimes received millions of euros but hardly any wages - until they went bankrupt after a short time.

One example is M. GmbH, which allegedly received payments of 2.6 million francs between August 2021 and July 2022, but only reported a payroll of 22,500 francs. It also tried to claim an alleged accident involving a non-existent employee from Suva.

Practice has long been known

Experts from the industry emphasize that the practice has long been known - construction companies in particular can hardly overlook what they are getting into with such contracts. However, because there is currently no joint and several liability, the clients themselves do not bear any consequences. SVP National Councillor Tanja Gutjahr wants to change this with the help of a parliamentary initiative.

The Zurich ruling is not yet legally binding. The presumption of innocence applies.