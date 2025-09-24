On Sunday, the electorate will vote on the e-ID Act. Keystone

FDP National Councillor Olivier Feller raised eyebrows in the e-ID debate with an unusual question about underwear size. However, the Federal Council clarified that only official data is stored on the digital identity.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Olivier Feller (FDP/VD) asked in the National Council whether even intimate data such as underwear size would be stored on the new e-ID.

The Federal Council clarified that only official data such as name, date of birth or AHV number would be recorded. Show more

FDP National Councillor Olivier Feller (VD) wanted to know it in black and white: Will intimate details such as underwear size also be stored on the future E-ID? He put his question to the National Council during question time on Monday.

The Federal Council's answer was unequivocal: "No, the e-ID does not contain any such information." It only stores official data such as name, date of birth, gender, nationality, place of origin, photo and AHV number - supplemented by technical information such as issue and expiration date.

FDP politician agreed to the law

Feller could actually have known the answer: Parliament had already passed the E-ID Act in December 2024. At the time, he was a member of the Council, supported the project and voted in favor of the law. Article 15 clearly regulates what information is covered by the digital identity. There is still no mention of consumer or personal data.

When asked by blue News, Feller explained that he wanted to "contribute to a fact-based discussion" with his "concrete and down-to-earth question". Many people are unsettled by the "very polemical counter-campaign". "I am glad that the Federal Council was able to dispel the concerns mentioned in my question," he says.

Olivier Feller, National Councillor for the FDP Vaud, wanted to create facts with a question about underpants. Keystone

Federal Council warns of consequences of e-ID misuse

The background to his intervention: Federal Council statements in parliament carry particular weight. Should intimate data actually be stored or misused following the possible introduction of the e-ID, these answers could be invoked - and political consequences demanded.

E-ID opponent Jonas Sulzer, Co-President of the organization "Digital Integrity Switzerland", reacted to Feller's initiative on social media with a smile. At the same time, he warned that web stores such as Zalando could theoretically "issue an underpants size certificate in the Swiyu app and link it to the e-ID" - information that is not part of the e-ID but could be collected via other channels.

In its response, the Federal Council expressly stated that clothing manufacturers have no legal basis to demand an e-ID. There are also clear procedures for reporting and preventing misuse.