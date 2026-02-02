The fatal scene took place at the Neumatt school in Aesch BL. Google Maps

A fatal fight between teenagers in Aesch BL shook Switzerland in the summer of 2024 - now the alleged perpetrator is on trial in Muttenz. The charges are serious, the versions of the crime differ.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 15-year-old was fatally injured with a knife during a night-time argument in Aesch BL in the summer of 2024.

The suspect, who is now 19 years old, will stand trial on Monday for intentional homicide.

The indictment describes two possible courses of events. Despite unclear details, the public prosecutor's office assumes that the murder was premeditated.

The accused is also charged with a traffic offense, a sexual offense and a violation of the Weapons Act.

blue News attends the trial in Muttenz and reports on the developments. Show more

12.07 p.m. Trial is interrupted The questioning of the accused is now interrupted for the lunch break. At 2 p.m., the questioning of witnesses will resume before the questioning of the accused continues.

12.07 p.m. "Can no longer distinguish between reality and thoughts" Before the crime, the accused had also attended a party. He no longer knew exactly how much alcohol he had consumed there. "I had so much time to think about it that I can no longer distinguish between reality and my thoughts."

12 o'clock Why the folding knife? Several knives were confiscated from the accused. During the interrogation, he stated that he had taken the folding knife with him "so that I could use it at any time". The 19-year-old can no longer remember this statement. He also no longer knows whether he took the knife with him with the intention of using it.

11.54 a.m. "That was just big talk" Several witnesses had reported fights in which the accused had been involved. The 19-year-old denies any involvement: "It's all just rumors." He also relativizes a video in which the accused boasts of being untouchable for others: "That was just big talk."

11.48 a.m. Accused partially acknowledges his guilt "I recognize my guilt in that the victim unfortunately died because of my stabbing," says the accused when asked by the judge. However, the overall situation that led to the crime is not as stated in the indictment. He no longer knows exactly how he used the knife in the argument. He did not know the victim, who was around three years younger, very well. Another youth from the group of three had at times been in the same group of friends as him.

11.43 a.m. Accused makes no statements about variants of the crime The defendant told the court via the interrogator that he had already made numerous statements in the interrogations and could no longer remember all the details from the night of the crime. However, the judge referred to contradictory statements made by the accused. "I will therefore question them anyway," said the judge. The two versions of the crime from the indictment are now read out to the accused. He does not want to comment on either of them.

11.41 a.m. These are the two versions of the crime There was an escalation between the accused and a group of three youths on the school playground. In scenario 1, one of the three young men recognized the knife the accused was carrying and fled. The 15-year-old victim, on the other hand, allegedly did not notice the weapon and provoked the accused. This resulted in the fatal stabbing. Scenario 2 describes the course of events differently: According to this scenario, the now 19-year-old was first attacked and beaten himself. Only then did he pull out the knife, initially wielding it at leg level and finally hitting the teenager in the upper body.

11.37 a.m. Involuntary kiss as trigger for argument? An involuntary kiss - initiated by the accused - is said to have occurred during the relationship. The relationship ended shortly afterwards. Is this the background to the argument that caused the conflict between the accused and the group of young people to flare up in the first place? "I think they were simply looking for a reason to get back at the accused. They've never had it good with each other," says the ex-girlfriend. The ex-girlfriend left the courtroom again. Now the accused is questioned about the crime.

11.30 a.m. "I thought he would turn up with a plan" One of the three youths had told her shortly before the night of the crime that the accused was going to be beaten up, the witness testified. It was clear to her that the accused would show up prepared for a fight. "I thought that he would turn up with a plan", said the ex-girlfriend. However, she was thinking of reinforcements in the form of friends accompanying him, not weapons.

11.25 a.m. The accused's ex-girlfriend is now being questioned The accused's ex-girlfriend is now being questioned. On the night of the crime, the accused is said to have met a group of three youths - including the later victim. The young woman also knew one of the youths in the group of three better. "If something bothered him, it wasn't difficult for him to ignore me for days," says the witness, when asked about the reason for the end of the relationship.

11.12 a.m. "Chances of successful therapy are good" The trial continues. The defense lawyer also has questions for the expert witness. She wants to know how the expert assesses the chances of therapy. "That's difficult to say," says the expert. Previous therapy for depression had been successful for the accused. This is an indication that the accused is responding well to therapy. "As an overall assessment, I think that the chances of success of therapy are good," the expert states. This concludes the expert's questioning.

10.35 a.m. Contradictory statements on alcohol consumption The lawyer for the victim's family wants to know from the expert why she assumes that the accused was intoxicated at the time of the crime, especially as an alcohol level of 0.0 per mille was recorded at the police station around eight hours after the crime. "I base this on the statements of the accused and other interviewees, according to which the accused had consumed alcohol on the night of the crime," the expert explained. However, the accused had made contradictory statements. An exact blood alcohol level could therefore not be determined. The trial is now interrupted for a 30-minute break.

10.15 a.m. "Has a significantly disturbed personality development" The expert opinion attests that the accused has a personality development disorder. Specifically, for example, there are problems accepting his own body with the existing illnesses. The accused is also unable to reflect adequately in conflicts and tends to act impulsively. "The degree of severity is in the range of significantly disturbed personality development," says the expert. In her report, she recommends a measure or therapy for young adults.

10 a.m. Was the accused intoxicated when he committed the crime? According to the expert, it is unclear whether the accused's memories of the homicide are distorted or still correspond to reality. The career goal of training to become a professional military officer was also unrealistic from the outset due to his pre-existing medical conditions - "this shows a lack of engagement with his career aspirations", said the expert. According to his own statements and those of witnesses, the accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crime. He described the symptoms to the expert witness as "slight intoxication". In connection with his ADHD diagnosis, it was also assumed that he was slightly impulsive. "Both play a role in his later behavior, but have probably only slightly impaired his control skills."

9.39 a.m. The expert is now being questioned An expert is now providing information about her report. The statements made by the accused were partly contradictory. "That made the investigation difficult and time-consuming," says the expert. Basically, however, she found the accused to be a friendly young man.

9.27 a.m. "But that's strange, I have photos here" Now it's about the accused's criminal record. In the past, he was found guilty of several traffic offenses for speeding. In one case, the judge quoted from a penalty order according to which he had been driving his motorcycle too fast while at the same time operating his cell phone with one hand. "None of that was true," commented the defendant. "But that's funny, I have photos here," the judge replies. The accused stated that his goal for the future was to train as a physiotherapist. He also wants to undergo therapy "to develop my personality further, because obviously not everything has gone perfectly so far". In the long term, he wants a family, a house and a job that he enjoys. This concludes the questioning of the accused's personal circumstances.

9.20 a.m. Accused applied for a gun license His circle of friends was mainly limited to people from Bern and Lucerne. "I had no great connection to Aesch," said the accused. The reason for this was that many rumors had circulated about him in Aesch BL. The judge also questioned him about a gun license that the 19-year-old had applied for. The reason he gave at the time was self-defense. "I wanted to know how to shoot before I went to recruit school," says the accused. In the end, however, he decided against acquiring a weapon.

9.12 a.m. Professional military as a career aspiration Throughout his training - from kindergarten to his apprenticeship - the accused was repeatedly bullied and teased. One of the triggers for the bullying was his career aspirations: Professional military. "I wanted to be there for my country," explains the now 19-year-old.

8.48 a.m. Accused provides information about himself The accused is still being questioned about himself. He explains what medication he takes and how his Kartagener syndrome - a hereditary disease that affects the respiratory tract - affects his life. The defendant explains that he stood out as hyperactive at school. The reason for this was his ADHD diagnosis. The questioning about the crime only starts after the personal questioning has been completed. The accused is charged with three criminal offenses: intentional homicide, a sexual offense and a traffic offense. Only the homicide is expected to be heard on Monday, the other alleged offenses on Tuesday.

8.38 a.m. Report attests to positive and negative behavior The judge quotes from the pre-trial detention report. According to the report, the accused had behaved rebelliously, but had treated his fellow inmates well. "I can't assess how others see me. In my opinion, I have always made an effort," said the accused.

8.34 a.m. Now the accused is being questioned As the individual parties had no preliminary questions to clarify apart from a spelling mistake in the indictment, the questioning of the accused has already begun. "I'm pretty nervous, otherwise I'm okay," says the accused when asked by the judge. It had been quite difficult for him in custody. He has been in preventive detention since the crime in June 2024. He had found the time in custody stressful, especially at the beginning, "but you get used to it a bit".

8.26 am Trial starts Anyone wishing to enter the Muttenz Criminal Justice Center must pass through a comprehensive security check - this applies to both visitors and members of the media. As there is not enough room for everyone in the courtroom, media representatives have to sit in a broadcasting room. Due to the large crowds, the scheduled start of the trial at 8.15 a.m. has been delayed by a few minutes. The presiding judge, Arvind Jagtap, has now opened the trial. Show more

The incident made headlines across Switzerland in the summer of 2024: A fight escalated fatally in the early hours of the morning on the grounds of the Neumatt school in Aesch BL. A 15-year-old teenager was injured with a knife and died a short time later in hospital from massive blood loss.

The suspected perpetrator was arrested by the police that same morning. The accused, who is now 19 years old, has been in preventive detention ever since. From Monday, he will have to answer to the Muttenz Criminal Court. The charge is intentional homicide.

The background to the crime was previously unclear. The indictment, which is available to blue News, now brings details to light. However, the public prosecutor's office has apparently not succeeded in establishing a clear course of events: It describes two scenarios for the homicide - a common procedure when statements differ and the evidence is complex.

In both scenarios, it is described that tensions had already arisen within a group of around 15 people before the crime. On the night of the crime, the accused received an anonymous phone call. Whether he knew that he would meet three young men from this group shortly afterwards remains unclear. What is certain, however, is that he left the house after midnight and took a folding knife with him.

Things then escalated on the school playground. In scenario 1, one of the three young men recognized the knife that the accused was carrying and fled. The 15-year-old victim, on the other hand, allegedly did not notice the weapon and provoked the accused. This resulted in the fatal stabbing.

Scenario 2 describes the course of events differently: According to this scenario, the now 19-year-old was first attacked and beaten himself. Only then did he pull out the knife, initially wielding it at leg level and finally hitting the teenager in the upper body.

However, it remains unclear what originally triggered the fight.

Charge of intentional homicide

Despite the differing accounts, the public prosecutor's office has decided on its legal assessment. It is not assuming bodily harm resulting in death, but rather intentional homicide.

In addition to the homicide, the defendant is also accused of a sexual offense and a traffic offense in the same proceedings. He is alleged to have had consensual sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl at the age of 16.

In April 2024, he also exceeded the speed limit of 50 km/h by 26 kilometers per hour on his motorcycle in Grellingen BL. Possession of the prohibited folding knife is also a violation of the Weapons Act.

The presumption of innocence applies in all cases. If convicted of intentional homicide, the defendant faces a prison sentence of between 5 and 20 years.

The trial will take place on Monday and Tuesday. The verdict is scheduled for February 11. blue News will be on site at the criminal justice center in Muttenz on Monday and will report extensively on the case.