Readers from all over Switzerland have sent spectacular photos of the sky to "Blick" and "20 Minuten". An unknown light object is visible in the sky. Many suspect a meteor behind the phenomenon. Burning up space debris could also have caused the impressive event. However, everything remains speculation.
"I have never seen anything so beautiful", writes a news scout from "20 Minuten" in Allschwil. The news portal reports that the event was also reported from the cantons of Basel, Bern, Zurich, Aargau, Glarus and St. Gallen.
The president of the Astronomische Gesellschaft Zürcher Unterland, Fabian Mathis, told Blick: "Due to the rather slow speed and the nature of the defragmentation, I would guess that it was space debris or something similar that crashed." The expert is not assuming a classic meteor.