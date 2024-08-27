Observers are puzzled by the trail of light in the Swiss sky. Foto: X

People from all over Switzerland are reporting spectacular sightings in the sky. Burning trails of light illuminate the darkness and race across Switzerland.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Unknown light objects have been spotted over Switzerland this evening.

Numerous people have reported their observations and videos are circulating online.

There is still no explanation for the apparition. Show more

Readers from all over Switzerland have sent spectacular photos of the sky to "Blick" and "20 Minuten". An unknown light object is visible in the sky. Many suspect a meteor behind the phenomenon. Burning up space debris could also have caused the impressive event. However, everything remains speculation.

A reader reporter from Staufen AG wrote to Blick: "We were sitting comfortably on the terrace when we suddenly spotted these fireballs in the sky. It was fascinating!"

"I have never seen anything so beautiful", writes a news scout from "20 Minuten" in Allschwil. The news portal reports that the event was also reported from the cantons of Basel, Bern, Zurich, Aargau, Glarus and St. Gallen.

The president of the Astronomische Gesellschaft Zürcher Unterland, Fabian Mathis, told Blick: "Due to the rather slow speed and the nature of the defragmentation, I would guess that it was space debris or something similar that crashed." The expert is not assuming a classic meteor.

More to follow.