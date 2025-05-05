According to the Federal Supreme Court, universities must also take gender equality into account when recognizing student fraternities. (archive image) sda

Because they do not admit women, two universities refuse to recognize a student fraternity. Rightly so, according to the Federal Supreme Court. The ruling is serious for the Zofinger Association.

The University and the Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne rightly refused to recognize the male-only student association Zofingerverein. This was decided by the Federal Supreme Court. It has thus issued a ruling as requested by federal judge Florence Aubry Girardin back in 2014.

In a ruling published on Monday, the Federal Supreme Court concludes that public law institutions such as universities not only have the right but also the duty to contribute to the realization of gender equality in the educational context. The principle of equal treatment takes precedence over freedom of association.

Historian Lynn Blattmann, who has long studied the history of Swiss student fraternities, sees the decision as the beginning of the decline of student fraternities in Switzerland. "The ruling is a historic embarrassment for the queen of Swiss fraternities," she is quoted as saying by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

The consequences of the ruling could be far-reaching. Other universities in Switzerland could follow suit and refuse to recognize all-male fraternities. Several universities are analyzing the ruling and discussing how to proceed, reports the Tages-Anzeiger.

U-turn after ten years

In 2014, the Federal Supreme Court ruled by three votes to two that the Zofingia student fraternity would retain its recognition as a university association. The constitutionally guaranteed equality of women and men had to take a back seat to the fundamental right of freedom of association.

Federal judge Aubry Girardin expressed her disappointment with the ruling in a public consultation. "This ruling shows a less than progressive image of the Federal Supreme Court," she said at the time. However, she was in the minority with her opinion.

Now the tide has turned. The principle of equal treatment takes precedence over freedom of association, writes the Federal Supreme Court in two rulings published on Monday. The university and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL) in Lausanne no longer wanted to recognize the Zofingia.

Advantages for careers - but not for women

The panel of judges, of which Aubry Girardin is still a member, states in the current rulings that public law institutions such as universities not only have the right but also the duty to contribute to the realization of gender equality in the educational context.

The Vaud section of the Zofinger Association is part of a nationwide organization with around 3,000 members. It offers students the opportunity to make contact with older, professional members. According to the Federal Supreme Court, such a network can bring advantages for professional development.

Denying female students access to it because of their gender constitutes discrimination. This is all the more true as the goal of equality between men and women in the world of work has not yet been achieved in Switzerland.

Only men are allowed in the Kaderschmiede: the later Swiss Federal Councillor Max Petitpierre (back, left of the flag) was also a member of the student fraternity Zofingia, also known as the Swiss Zofingerverein (undated photo, probably taken in the 1920s). KEYSTONE/PHOTOPRESS-ARCHIV/Str

No objective justification

It is one of the tasks of universities to ensure equal opportunities in their institutions and to take appropriate measures. The university and the college had a legitimate interest in not having to recognize any association whose statutes resulted in unequal treatment of the sexes without any objective justification.

Recognized groups are allowed to use university premises and can present themselves on the website. In 2022, the university refused to grant the student association further recognition. EPFL had already refused to recognize the Zofingia in 2020.

