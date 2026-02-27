Urs Schwarz died after 17 years without a break. USZ News

He was highly respected, always available, an institution at Zurich University Hospital. But Urs Schwarz never stopped - not for himself, not for his family, not for his health. After 17 years without a vacation, he collapsed. Three years later he was dead.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Urs Schwarz worked at Zurich University Hospital for over 17 years without a single day off and was on duty practically around the clock.

In 2018, he suffered a serious health breakdown in hospital, from which he died three years later.

His supervisor was investigated for involuntary manslaughter, but the case was dropped. Show more

In the end, his body was at its limit. Pain, exhaustion, heavy medication. And yet Urs Schwarz did not stop.

The neurologist was regarded as an exceptional doctor at Zurich University Hospital. Professionally brilliant, technically adept, networked throughout the hospital. Whenever neurological advice was needed anywhere, people called him.

This became a constant burden for Schwarz. From 2001, he didn't take a single day off, as the Tages-Anzeiger investigated. He worked non-stop for seventeen years - weekends, public holidays, nights. A total of over 5500 days without interruption.

Career with a dark side

His superiors praised him as above average, resilient and always ready for action. Responsibilities were added, functions expanded, teaching at the university, research, consultant service in the hospital.

At home, however, the balance shifted. His wife described in the Tages-Anzeiger how she organized family life practically on her own. The daughters often only saw their father late at night.

Relatives say that he had difficulty saying no. He felt responsible - for patients, for the hospital, for his duties. And apparently also irreplaceable.

Warning signs - and no brakes

Over the years, the physical consequences became more visible. Pain, exhaustion, mood swings. Despite this, he sometimes treated himself, resorting to strong painkillers. He avoided visits to the doctor.

His daughters warned him. "Dad, you'll die if you carry on like this," they said, according to research by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

In 2016, Schwarz had accumulated hundreds of vacation days. Most of them were forfeited. Instead of relief, concern grew in the company. Measures were discussed internally.

In the end, he was declared 60 percent unfit for work. He was allowed to continue working for 40 percent - without patient contact. A personal low point for him. In 2018, he collapsed at his workplace. On June 2, 2021, Urs Schwarz died at the age of 64.

The death and the legal process

His daughters filed criminal charges against a hospital manager - for involuntary manslaughter and grievous bodily harm. The public prosecutor's office investigated the case.

The case was dropped at the end of 2024. The reason given was that Schwarz had refused offers of help and had not undergone any medical treatment himself. Under criminal law, no misconduct could be proven against the employer.

In Japan, there is a word for such cases: karoshi - death by overwork. Whether Urs Schwarz is the first documented "karoshi case" in Switzerland is legally open.