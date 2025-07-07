The scene of the attack was the historic municipal school building in Zofingen AG. Wikimedia/ CC BY-SA 3.0

In Zofingen AG, René Schindler (SVP), a member of the Aargau cantonal parliament, was beaten up by three suspected perpetrators. The politician had previously tried to settle an argument.

René Schindler, SVP member of the Aargau cantonal council and resident councillor from the Zofingen district, has been the victim of a violent assault. The SVP Aargau writes this in a press release.

According to the press release, the politician tried to settle an argument at the municipal school in Zofingen on Friday evening. He was then physically attacked by three as yet unknown perpetrators.

According to a statement, Schindler suffered lacerations, bruises and a concussion. The victim's wife was also "massively insulted".

Police are looking for eyewitnesses

The victim has since been able to leave hospital. "The SVP Aargau finds it more than just worrying that innocent citizens are no longer safe in public spaces," writes the party.

The Aargau cantonal police confirmed a corresponding operation in a press release. Officers found the 53-year-old man on site with visible head injuries.

The three suspected perpetrators fled in an unknown direction before the police arrived. An immediate manhunt has so far been unsuccessful. The police are looking for eyewitnesses.