Drones are increasingly appearing over Swiss weapons ranges. (archive picture) Keystone/

Suspicious drones are being spotted more and more frequently over Swiss weapons ranges. Despite potential espionage, shooting them down is only permitted in exceptional cases. Suspicious flying objects should be reported immediately.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Drones are increasingly being spotted over weapons ranges and military installations.

The army does not rule out shooting them down, but emphasizes proportionality.

Suspicious drones should be reported to the police. Show more

Suspicious drone sightings over weapons ranges and military installations are causing increasing concern in the Swiss Armed Forces.

Soldiers report drones circling over training grounds and barracks after dark. A sergeant described to "CH Media" a recent observation during a refresher course in eastern Switzerland: "Several drones flew over our facility after dusk and circled over us."

One incident in Bronschhofen SG was particularly explosive, where at least three drones flew over a weapons range while an artillery battery was inspecting material there. "Actually, we should have shot them down," says one of the soldiers involved.

Unclear origin and intention

The army confirms the sightings, but has not yet been able to clearly state the origin or intention of the drones. Army spokeswoman Delphine Schwab-Allemand explains to "CH Media": "We currently have no information on the drones' intentions or origin." She points out that the high availability of drones in the civilian sector and their use by tourists could lead to an increase in sightings.

However, soldiers consider the assumption that these are recreational drones to be unrealistic: "What tourist flies several drones over a remote military installation in the middle of the night?"

Gaps in the flight ban

Although the Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) defines no-fly zones over sensitive areas, a look at the map shows that Not all military installations are affected by a drone flight ban. The army admits that there is some catching up to do here: "Whether further no-fly zones for drones will be established is under constant review."

Even if the soldiers' instinct is to immediately take a suspicious drone out of the sky, this is not legally possible without further ado. "The use of weapons against aircraft is regulated by military law," explains Schwab-Allemand. However, the principle of proportionality must always be taken into account.

A shoot-down would only be permissible in the case of self-defense or a state of emergency - for example, if human lives were in immediate danger. There is also a risk that falling drone debris could itself become a danger.

In view of the unclear threat situation, the army is focusing on prevention and vigilance. "Suspicious activities and violations of the law must be reported immediately", the army appeals to soldiers and the public to report suspicious drones to the police immediately.