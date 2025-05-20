Several Swisspass accounts have been hacked. The police are calling on Swisspass customers to better protect their accounts. SwissPass

In Valais, criminals have hacked into dozens of SwissPass accounts and used them to buy tickets on someone else's account - mostly for trips abroad. The police are warning of a new scam and calling for caution.

Petar Marjanović

The Valais cantonal police are warning of a new wave of online fraud: 16 cases of hacked SwissPass accounts have been reported in the canton since the beginning of the year. The damage caused so far amounts to a total of CHF 15,400.

Perpetrators use stolen access data to log into their victims' SwissPass accounts. This data often comes from phishing attacks or data leaks on other platforms. After successfully logging in, they change the stored email address to recover the account - this locks the legitimate owner out of their own account.

The fraudsters then buy train tickets, often for journeys abroad - especially to France and Italy or on cross-border routes. Payment is made via Twint or by invoice, which is sent to the SwissPass user concerned.

Police remain silent on details, but give tips to the public

At the request of blue News, the Valais cantonal police did not want to disclose details of the perpetrators' actions. The police are currently concerned with "recalling the most important recommendations on cyber security". As the investigation is still ongoing, no further details on "operational aspects such as travel routes, payment methods or any international cooperation" can be provided at this time.

blue News wanted to know from the Swisspass alliance what technical measures are being taken to better protect customers. The company has announced that it will respond by the end of the week.

The cantonal police urgently recommend that the public take the following protective measures: Activation of two-factor authentication (2FA);

Use a strong, unique password that is not used on other platforms;

Be careful with links in emails and text messages - especially if the sender is suspicious;

Regularly check transactions and account settings.