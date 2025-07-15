The exhibition took place as part of the 150th anniversary of the Museum für Gestaltung Zürich. Keystone

Unknown perpetrators have destroyed several posters from an anniversary exhibition on the shores of Lake Zurich. The organizers have filed a complaint.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "150 Posters on the Lake" exhibition in Zurich was the victim of vandalism.

The damaged posters included rare historical motifs, although the originals in the museum remained intact.

The organizers condemn the acts and have filed charges against persons unknown. Show more

The "150 Posters on the Lake" exhibition at the Museum für Gestaltung Zürich, which was held to mark the 150th anniversary of the museum and the 125th anniversary of the APG poster company, ended on Sunday with mixed feelings.

Despite the keen interest shown by visitors, aided by the fine weather, the event was overshadowed by vandalism, as reported by "persoenlich.com". In the last week of the exhibition, nine posters were vandalized.

Nadja Mühlemann, Head of Corporate Communications at APG, told the portal that the posters were either torn up or removed from their frames. Fortunately, the damaged works are reproductions, while the valuable originals are safely stored in the museum.

Rare motifs from the 19th century

Among the destroyed reproductions were rare motifs from the early 19th century. Mühlemann expressed regret about the incidents and emphasized the cultural value of the exhibition, which was accessible without admission. She emphasized that the destruction raised social questions, as it was a publicly accessible cultural asset.

Those responsible see the incident as an "act of senseless destruction". A political action is ruled out, as neither the choice of damaged subjects nor the context of the exhibition would suggest this. Charges of damage to property have been filed against persons unknown.