The Bern cantonal police were called out on Thursday to deal with a fight on a ski slope in Adelboden. Symbolbild: Keystone

A skier was beaten up by unknown persons on a piste in Adelboden BE on Thursday. The man sought medical treatment on his own. The Bern cantonal police are looking for witnesses.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A skier has been attacked and injured by unknown persons on a piste in Adelboden BE.

The incident was presumably preceded by an argument between the man and a female sledge rider. Show more

Unknown persons attacked and injured a man on a ski slope in Adelboden BE on Thursday afternoon. The victim sought medical treatment on his own, as reported by the Bernese cantonal police on Friday.

The skier was coming from Sillerbühl in the direction of Bärgläger when he was suddenly attacked by unknown persons in a sharp right-hand bend. The perpetrators, who belonged to a group of several men and women, attacked the skier with fists, kicks and presumably with a ski pole, according to the press release.

According to current information, there had been a verbal altercation between the skier and a female sledger further up the slope. The latter was part of the attacking group of people, according to the press release. The cantonal police are looking for witnesses.