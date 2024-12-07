It remains unclear whether the attempted robbery in Montagny-pres-Yverdon VD (pictured) and the ATM blast in Rossens FR are connected. Keystone

Unknown persons blew up an ATM in Rossens FR on Saturday night and then fled the scene. The cantonal police forces of Bern, Fribourg and Vaud launched a search operation. The perpetrators had not been caught by Saturday afternoon.

SDA

The ATM blast was reported to the Fribourg cantonal police at around 2.55 am. Police patrols deployed to the scene discovered that an ATM had been blown up and that several unknown persons had fled the scene. Possibly in a dark-colored vehicle, as the police reported on Saturday afternoon. No one was injured.

The deployment of an inspector from the forensics department was also requested. The NEDEX (Neutralize, Detect, Dispose of Explosive Devices) group of the Vaud cantonal police was called out to secure the scene and determine the origin of the explosion. The Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) and the Zurich Forensic Institute also investigated the scene.

Due to its jurisdiction, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland initiated criminal proceedings. On the same night, unknown persons also attempted to rob an ATM in Montagny-près-Yverdon (VD) just a short time later.

SDA