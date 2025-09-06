  1. Residential Customers
"Anti-democratic act" Unknown persons completely destroy SVP stand at Schwamendinger Chilbi

Dominik Müller

6.9.2025

Not much remains of the original stand.
SVP Stadt Zürich

The SVP stand at the "Schwamendinger Chlbi" has fallen victim to a night-time act of vandalism. The party speaks of an attack on democracy.

06.09.2025, 10:31

06.09.2025, 10:36

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On Saturday night, the SVP stand at the "Schwamendinger Chilbi" in Zurich was vandalized by unknown persons and smeared with hate slogans.
  • The SVP condemns the incident as anti-democratic and calls for consistent action against the perpetrators.
Zurich's Schwamendingen district is hosting its traditional "Chilbi" festival this weekend. There was an incident of vandalism at the SVP stand on Saturday night.

"Vandals completely destroyed the SVP stand and smeared it with hate messages", writes the SVP of the city of Zurich in a statement. The party condemns this "anti-democratic act" in the strongest possible terms and is calling for tough action to be taken against the perpetrators.

The incident represents an alarming low point. "Where yesterday evening normal Chilbib visitors were still eating cheese slices and partying to pop music, today there is nothing but a destroyed and defaced marquee and battered inventory", the statement reads.

The SVP of the city of Zurich intends to file a criminal complaint against persons unknown.
SVP Stadt Zürich

Criminal charges announced

The stand had been prepared and set up by party members over weeks of hard work. "I am shocked by the destructive intent and hatred of these chaotic people; fortunately, there were no more staff at the stand at the time of the attack", district party president and organizer Markus Weidmann is quoted as saying in the press release.

The "Schwamendinger Chilbi" has existed since 1972, when the first Chilbi was held as the "Chreis 12 Fäscht". From 1974, the "Schwamendinger Chilbi" finally became an annual tradition. This neighbourhood festival is organized by the Schwamendingen neighbourhood association and takes place on the weekend before the boys' shooting match.

The SVP of the City of Zurich has announced that it will immediately file a criminal complaint against unknown persons.

