Trail of destruction in Auenstein AG Unknown persons go on a rampage with a 4.5-ton roller during a chaos trip

Dominik Müller

3.11.2025

Unknown persons gained access to a building site in Auenstein AG on Sunday. Inside the construction site, they broke open several construction machines and drove them around. The police are looking for witnesses.

03.11.2025, 09:25

On Sunday, between five and seven o'clock, an unknown perpetrator broke into the construction site at the river power plant in Auenstein AG. Inside the construction site, the perpetrators broke into several construction machines and drove around with these vehicles, according to a statement from the Aargau police.

The unknown perpetrators drove a small excavator down an embankment, causing it to tip over and come to rest on its side in the embankment.

They then started a 4.5-ton roller, drove it over the barrier and set off in the direction of the Auenstein outdoor pool. On the way, they knocked over various traffic signs and crossed grassland several times. At the Auenstein open-air swimming pool, they collided with the outer wall, damaging it in several places.

Police are looking for witnesses

Finally, the strangers crossed Aarauerstrasse with the roller, drove onto the footpath/cycle path in the direction of Wildegg and then down the embankment towards the Aare. They left the roller there and drove off in an unknown direction.

Property damage was caused to the construction machinery and the construction site equipment, as well as to various traffic signs, traffic bollards and other objects. In particular, the wall of the Auenstein outdoor pool was badly damaged.

The police are looking for witnesses who can provide information about the unknown perpetrators or who made suspicious observations on Sunday morning.

