  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Police are looking for witnesses Unknown persons shoot fireworks at mosque in Wangen SO

ai-scrape

1.2.2025 - 14:14

Corpus delicti: Unknown persons fired these fireworks at the mosque in Wangen bei Olten and also attacked it with stones.
Corpus delicti: Unknown persons fired these fireworks at the mosque in Wangen bei Olten and also attacked it with stones.
Kantonspolizei Solothurn

On Saturday night, unknown persons attacked the mosque in Wangen bei Olten with fireworks and stones. The perpetrators are on the run and the police are looking for witnesses.

01.02.2025, 14:14

01.02.2025, 14:15

Is it an Islamophobic attack or a mindless prank? Unknown persons shot fireworks at the mosque in Wangen bei Olten at 3 a.m. on Saturday morning. They also damaged a window pane with stones, according to the Solothurn cantonal police.

Initial investigations indicate that the perpetrators were teenagers. They escaped undetected before the police arrived. The Solothurn cantonal police have started an investigation and are looking for clues that could lead to the identification of those responsible.

The police are asking the public for help. Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the perpetrators is asked to contact the Solothurn cantonal police on 032 627 81 17.

The editor wrote this article with the help of KI.

More from the department

Even with a black slope. The smallest ski resort in the world opens in St. Gallen

Even with a black slopeThe smallest ski resort in the world opens in St. Gallen

Political scientist explains. Why almost nobody wants to become a Federal Councillor

Political scientist explainsWhy almost nobody wants to become a Federal Councillor

Several cellars flooded. Burst water pipe floods Zurich neighborhood

Several cellars floodedBurst water pipe floods Zurich neighborhood