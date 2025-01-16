Smoke billowing out of the windows: picture of the burning house on Mohrenplatz in Willisau LU. Luzerner Polizei

There was a fire in a house in Willisau on Wednesday afternoon. It was caused by fireworks shot into the house by unknown persons. The Lucerne police are looking for witnesses.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A house caught fire in Willisau LU on Wednesday.

The cause is believed to be fireworks that were shot into the house by unknown persons.

The police are looking for witnesses. Show more

On Wednesday, the police received a report that smoke was coming out of a window of a house on Mohrenplatz in Willisau. The fire in the empty part of the house was quickly extinguished by the Willisau fire department, Lucerne police wrote in a statement.

Lucerne police fire investigators were able to identify fireworks as the cause of the fire. These had previously been shot into the house through a window by unknown persons, which started the fire inside.

No one was injured. The Lucerne police are looking for anyone who can provide information about the perpetrators or who made suspicious observations in the vicinity of the house.