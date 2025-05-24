The cantonal police are looking for a woman and a man. The two men threatened and verbally abused people on a train. Kantonspolizei Solothurn

On a regional train between Egerkingen and Olten on Friday afternoon, passengers were verbally abused and threatened with a knife by two strangers. No one was injured.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you On a regional train from Egerkingen to Olten, a woman threatened passengers with a knife.

The police were unable to apprehend the alleged perpetrators, a woman and a man.

Witnesses are asked to contact the police. Show more

On Friday afternoon, shortly after 2.15 p.m., the cantonal alarm center received a report of an incident on a regional train on the route from Egerkingen to Olten.

According to initial information, a woman insulted several passengers and threatened a man with a knife, as the Solothurn cantonal police wrote in a press release. According to initial findings, no one was injured.

The transport police and the Solothurn cantonal police were unable to apprehend the two individuals. The police have launched an investigation and are looking for witnesses.

Witnesses should contact the police

According to the police, the first person is a woman of around 50 years of age with a strong build and a height of between 160 and 170 centimetres. At the time of the observation, she was wearing a black cap, a dark green coat and slippers and was barefoot.

The second person is a man between 25 and 30 years old, about 170 centimetres tall and with a dark moustache. He was also wearing a black cap, a dark green jacket, a black pullover, black pants and blue and white striped slippers. Both persons spoke Swiss German.

Anyone who can provide relevant information about the incident or the perpetrators should contact the Solothurn cantonal police.