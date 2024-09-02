A bomb threat has been received at Collège Léon-Michaud. KEYSTONE

A bomb threat was received at Collège Léon Michaud in Yverdon-les-Bains VD on Monday morning. The police evacuated the building. This is not the first time the secondary school has been in this situation.

Stefan Michel

At 9 o'clock on Monday morning, the police evacuated the Collège Léon Michaud building because of a bomb threat. Mine clearance specialists then examined the building, writes Blick.

According to the newspaper, a threat had already been received at the same secondary school in June. Children would be killed, it said at the time, reported "Le Matin".

Around 800 pupils aged 11 to 17 attend the Collège Léon Michaud.