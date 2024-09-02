Building evacuatedUnknown persons threaten to bomb school in Yverdon-les-Bains VD
2.9.2024
A bomb threat was received at Collège Léon Michaud in Yverdon-les-Bains VD on Monday morning. The police evacuated the building. This is not the first time the secondary school has been in this situation.
Mine clearance specialists then investigated the building.