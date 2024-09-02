  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Building evacuated Unknown persons threaten to bomb school in Yverdon-les-Bains VD

Stefan Michel

2.9.2024

A bomb threat has been received at Collège Léon-Michaud.
A bomb threat has been received at Collège Léon-Michaud.
KEYSTONE

A bomb threat was received at Collège Léon Michaud in Yverdon-les-Bains VD on Monday morning. The police evacuated the building. This is not the first time the secondary school has been in this situation.

02.09.2024, 13:25

02.09.2024, 13:26

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The secondary school Collège Léon Michaud in Yverdon-les-Bains VD has received a bomb threat.
  • The Vaud cantonal police evacuated the building at 9 am.
  • Mine clearance specialists then investigated the building.
Show more

At 9 o'clock on Monday morning, the police evacuated the Collège Léon Michaud building because of a bomb threat. Mine clearance specialists then examined the building, writes Blick.

According to the newspaper, a threat had already been received at the same secondary school in June. Children would be killed, it said at the time, reported "Le Matin".

Around 800 pupils aged 11 to 17 attend the Collège Léon Michaud.