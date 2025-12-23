  1. Residential Customers
In Schleitheim SH Unknown people wrap speed cameras as Christmas presents - police warn

Sven Ziegler

23.12.2025

The Schaffhausen police warn against such actions.
Polizei Schaffhausen

In Schleitheim SH, a mobile speed camera belonging to the Schaffhausen police was wrapped as a present shortly before Christmas - and thus put out of action. The police reacted with humor, but made it clear that the intervention was punishable by law.

23.12.2025, 15:51

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In Schleitheim SH, a mobile radar system belonging to the Schaffhausen police was wrapped up as a Christmas present and thus temporarily disabled.
  • The police take note of the incident with a wink, but clearly point out that it is a criminal offense.
  • Radar systems are used for road safety and are also in operation over the holidays.
Show more

An unusual Christmas prank took place in Schleitheim SH shortly before the festive season. Unknown persons gift-wrapped a mobile radar system belonging to the Schaffhausen police on the roadside - with the result that the device was temporarily out of action.

The police reacted to the incident with a dose of humor, but made it clear that the intervention was by no means harmless. Covering or tampering with radar equipment is a punishable offense. Should those responsible be identified, they would have to expect legal consequences.

Radar equipment is not a Christmas decoration, but a central instrument of road safety, the police emphasize. Speed checks help to calm driving behavior and prevent dangerous situations at an early stage - not only at known hotspots, but wherever excessive speed can become a danger.

Despite the unusual "gift", the police are also using the incident to send out a message at the end of the year. The emergency services are also on duty around the clock over the holidays to ensure safety - both on the roads and beyond. And that includes radar systems, even if they are not popular everywhere.

Vacations and bridging days. City of Zurich plans even more time off for civil servants

Parking spaces to disappear. Dispute over train station project escalates - hotelier threatens federal court action

Tragedy in the Melchsee-Frutt ski area. Teenager (17) dies after falling on the piste

