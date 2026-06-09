The Thurgau cantonal police are looking for witnesses who can provide information about the incident. Keystone

A man was knocked to the ground several times by unknown persons in Frauenfeld on Sunday, causing undetermined injuries. The Thurgau cantonal police are looking for witnesses.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A supervisor was attacked near Frauenfeld after the man pointed out to walkers that they were required to keep their dogs on a lead.

The two men allegedly prevented him from making an emergency call and pushed him to the ground twice.

The injured man had to be taken to hospital. Show more

On Sunday afternoon, a man was walking in his function as a supervisor on Weinigerstrasse in the "Leue" forest area in Frauenfeld. As he told the Thurgau cantonal police, he noticed two walkers and a female walker near Seebach who had not put their two dogs on a lead.

When he drew their attention to the obligation to keep their dogs on a lead, they verbally attacked him. He then tried to make an emergency call, but was prevented from doing so by the men and pushed to the ground twice. The two men then left on foot in the direction of Weiningen, while the woman got into a car and drove in the same direction.

The supervisor sustained undetermined injuries and had to be taken to hospital by the ambulance service. According to the police, the injured man is an "elderly man".

Police are looking for witnesses

The two dog handlers are described as 35 to 40 years old, corpulent and heavily tattooed. They were walking a Rottweiler-like dog and a smaller dog and spoke Swiss German. The woman left the scene in a blue car.

The police are asking anyone who can provide information about the perpetrators to contact the Frauenfeld cantonal police station.