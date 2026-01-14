Lake Cauma in Flims is a magnet for visitors in winter. Archivbild: Keystone

Lake Cauma attracts more and more visitors, even in winter. In Flims GR, there is growing concern about an accident. The fire department is therefore rehearsing the rescue.

Dominik Müller

Due to increasing visitor numbers, the risk of accidents on the frozen Lake Cauma has increased.

Despite warnings, many people - including children - enter the ice, which is extremely dangerous due to cavities under the ice surface.

The municipality responded by banning people from entering the lake, adding more warning signs and providing additional equipment for the fire department and restaurant staff. Show more

Getting into the ice-cold water in driving snow - voluntarily. This is exactly what members of the Flims fire department did recently at Lake Cauma. Together with instructors, they practiced rescuing people who had fallen into the ice. Such exercises are compulsory in the canton - but are particularly urgent in Flims, as "Südostschweiz" reports.

The reason for this is the sharp rise in visitor numbers in winter. Since the new restaurant on Lake Cauma has been open during the cold season, significantly more people have been drawn to the lake. Many venture onto the ice despite the cold and warnings - including children. "Recklessness has increased," says municipal clerk Martin Kuratli.

Tourism director Guido Casty is also concerned: "They are walking across the lake in droves. It's frightening how carelessly they act." People's behavior is "a big problem". Especially as Lake Cauma is particularly treacherous in winter because the water level sinks and a cavity forms under the ice over time.

No trespassing on the ice surface

For this reason, it is strictly forbidden to walk on the ice around the lake, and the municipality has installed additional warning signs. According to the report, the fire department has nevertheless equipped itself with dry diving suits and ice rescue ladders and has also trained the restaurant staff.

Nothing has happened at Lake Cauma yet. But Flims fire department commander Philipp Schröpfer warns "Südostschweiz": "It's only a matter of time. The ice surface is unpredictable."