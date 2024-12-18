If you don't cancel your subscription to the Coopzeitung correctly, you will be asked to pay. Coop

If you want to cancel your subscription to the "Coopzeitung", you run the risk of ending up on third-party websites that charge a fee. The supposed help with canceling quickly turns into a cost trap.

If you want to cancel the "Coopzeitung", you can easily end up on the website of a third-party provider and unintentionally be asked to pay. The SRF consumer magazine Espresso has documented several cases in which those affected had to pay high additional costs for a supposedly simple cancellation.

Several subscribers searched online for a way to cancel their subscription to the "Coopzeitung" and ended up on the website "Terminationexperts.com". This site offers to send out termination notices for a fee of 35 francs.

The fact that the service is subject to a fee was noted on the send button, but was often overlooked. One woman from Graubünden even ended up paying 65 francs including reminder fees - and still had to cancel the newspaper again directly with Coop.

Not only Coop affected

The third-party provider is not only active in canceling the "Coopzeitung", but also other services such as gyms, Netflix or Amazon Prime. According to Espresso, this is a well-known method in which consumers are asked to pay for terminations. Other providers such as "Sepastop.eu" also offer similar fee-based services.

Coop is aware of the problem, but sees itself as powerless. The company recommends canceling directly via the official website or customer service.

Those responsible for "Terminationexperts.com" have not responded to SRF's inquiries. According to the imprint, the company is based in Berlin, with a correspondence address in Amsterdam.