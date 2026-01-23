Following the revelations in the case of two abuse victims, the canton of Aargau is backtracking on two key points: The municipality of Untersiggenthal should have provided the victims with regular social assistance, and the planned deportation will not be carried out after all.

Charges Against Former SVP Member of the Grand Council Untersiggenthal Case: Victims Should Be Allowed to Stay and Receive More Support

Here's what it's all about A former member of the Aargau cantonal parliament from the SVP is alleged to have abused his victims using knockout drops and to have filmed the acts. The presumption of innocence applies.

According to a report, the canton of Aargau is taking corrective action following the revelations in the case.

The municipality of Untersiggenthal should have provided the affected individuals with regular social assistance.

The planned deportation will not go ahead after all. Summary created with

The authorities in Aargau are taking a new approach in the case of women allegedly abused by a former SVP member of the cantonal parliament have made a U-turn. This is reported by the “Tages-Anzeiger.” According to the report, the cantonal Department of Health and Social Affairs has decided that the two women, who hold valid B permits, were entitled to regular social assistance. Their municipality of residence, Untersiggenthal, must now calculate the benefits retroactively—the practice of providing only emergency assistance was unlawful.

Following the publication of the *Tages-Anzeiger*’s investigation, the cantonal immigration office is now prepared to grant the two victims a residence permit … specifically “due to a serious case of personal hardship.”

According to the report, the Migration Office stated that the investigations had already led to a reassessment even before the media reports.