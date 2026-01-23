Participants at a vigil against sexual violence in Untersiggenthal. (July 27, 2026)
Keystone/Andreas Becker
Following the revelations in the case of two abuse victims, the canton of Aargau is backtracking on two key points: The municipality of Untersiggenthal should have provided the victims with regular social assistance, and the planned deportation will not be carried out after all.
The authorities in Aargau are taking a new approach in the case of women allegedly abused by a former SVP member of the cantonal parliament have made a U-turn. This is reported by the “Tages-Anzeiger.” According to the report, the cantonal Department of Health and Social Affairs has decided that the two women, who hold valid B permits, were entitled to regular social assistance. Their municipality of residence, Untersiggenthal, must now calculate the benefits retroactively—the practice of providing only emergency assistance was unlawful.
Following the publication of the *Tages-Anzeiger*’s investigation, the cantonal immigration office is now prepared to grant the two victims a residence permit … specifically “due to a serious case of personal hardship.”
According to the report, the Migration Office stated that the investigations had already led to a reassessment even before the media reports.